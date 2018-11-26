Police open homicide inquiry after family harm incident

|
Police have opened a homicide inquiry after the death of a 50-year-old woman in Ngakuru, Rotorua.
Police were called to a family harm incident at 7.15am on Whirinaki Valley Road.
A 57-year-old man was arrested and has appeared in Rotorua District Court today charged with murder.
A scene examination is underway.
