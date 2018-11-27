Update: Serious crash - Ohau

|
One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Ohau, south of Levin.
Two further people have been transported to hospital by helicopter, one with critical injuries.
Diversions are in place but motorists should expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible.
