Police appeal for sightings after Takapau incident

Tuesday, 27 November, 2018 - 19:16

Police are appealing to the Takapau community for any information relating to an incident that occurred at an address on Charles Street.

On Saturday 24 November at around 10:30am a woman entered her house to find an unknown man inside.

She had left the address less than ten minutes prior.

The man attempted to flee the address and a short scuffle ensued, resulting in the woman being assaulted.

During the attack she managed to strike the man in his face which is likely to have caused bruising or swelling.

The man is described as Maori or Pacific Islander, of solid build with short shaven hair.

He was wearing running clothes.

The woman is being supported by her friends and family and Victim Support.

Police urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in Charles Street or the surrounding area to contact Hastings Police on (06) 873 0500, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.