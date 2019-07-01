Police name Te Puke crash victims

|
Police can now name the two people who died following a single-vehicle crash on No 1 Road, Te Puke on Sunday morning.
They were Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, both of Vanuatu.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.
He has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
