Climbing accident on The Remarkables range

Wednesday, 6 November, 2019 - 16:30

Two people have died following a climbing accident on The Remarkables mountain range, Queenstown.

Police were alerted to two climbers who had fallen from the side of a cliff face at around 11:45am.

The pair were climbing an area known as the Grand Traverse when they sadly fell.

Police have recovered the body of one of the climbers and are working to recover the body of the second climber.

Police are also working to notify the victims' next of kin.