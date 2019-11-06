Update: Serious crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway

Wednesday, 6 November, 2019 - 17:25

One person has died following a serious crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway in Tasman.

The crash involving three vehicles was reported at 2.22pm.

Three other people sustained moderate injuries.

One lane of the road north of Murchison near the stock effluent station/Weighbridge is expected to be open soon.

However, motorists are still advised to avoid the area, if possible.