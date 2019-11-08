Cordons stood down at Otago school

Friday, 8 November, 2019 - 10:00

Cordons in place around Otago Boys' High School have been stood down following a threat made in relation to the school earlier today.

A search of the school has not located anything of concern, however a police presence will remain at the school for the next few hours to provide reassurance.

Police would like to thank the school and nearby community for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to ensure the area was safe.