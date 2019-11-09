Homicide investigation launched in Ashburton

Saturday, 9 November, 2019 - 07:06

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 23-year-old man in Ashburton overnight.

Emergency services were called to an address in Netherby about 11.45pm, where they located the man with critical injuries.

He died at the scene a short time later.

The property has been cordoned off and a scene examination is underway.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.