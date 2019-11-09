Serious crash in Whanganui

Saturday, 9 November, 2019 - 20:35

The person seriously injured in the crash on Anzac Parade, Whanganui earlier this evening has died.

The road is closed with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area.

One person is assisting Police in relation to the vehicle that was reported to have left the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.