Police searching for Waikato man locate body

Sunday, 10 November, 2019 - 14:30

Police searching for a Waikato man who went missing in June have located a body.

Police and Waikato LandSAR began a search of the Pirongia mountain area on June 17 after the 44-year-old man’s car was seen in a car park on Greys Road.

"For five months, we have been systematically searching throughout the Mt Pirongia area," Senior Sergeant Paul Slater says.

"Yesterday afternoon a body was located at the summit.

"I’d like to acknowledge this enormous effort by SAR over such an extended period of time.

"This significant deployment was about returning a loved one to their family and I hope it brings some sense of closure."

Next-of-kin have been notified and the matter referred to the Coroner.

The man’s identify will be formally confirmed and released in the coming days.