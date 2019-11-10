Police searching for Waikato man locate body

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police searching for a Waikato man who went missing in June have located a body.
Police and Waikato LandSAR began a search of the Pirongia mountain area on June 17 after the 44-year-old man’s car was seen in a car park on Greys Road.
"For five months, we have been systematically searching throughout the Mt Pirongia area," Senior Sergeant Paul Slater says.
"Yesterday afternoon a body was located at the summit.
"I’d like to acknowledge this enormous effort by SAR over such an extended period of time.
"This significant deployment was about returning a loved one to their family and I hope it brings some sense of closure."
Next-of-kin have been notified and the matter referred to the Coroner.
The man’s identify will be formally confirmed and released in the coming days.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice