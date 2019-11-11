Arrest in relation to Invercargill firearms incident

Monday, 11 November, 2019 - 22:20

Southland Police have today arrested a 29-year-old man in relation to the firearms incident on Brown Street on Saturday 9 November.

The man is expected to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow morning, charged with attempted murder.

Enquiries into the firearms incident are ongoing and further charges may be laid.

The man was arrested shortly before 7pm this evening, following a brief pursuit in Invercargill.

During the pursuit a police officer was knocked down by the fleeing vehicle. Fortunately the officer suffered only minor injuries.

The impact of the collision dislodged the officer's police-issued firearm. A member of the public observed the firearm on the footpath and secured it for Police. We would like to thank that member of the public for their assistance.

A vehicle belonging to another member of the public also sustained minor damage after being struck by the offender's car. The occupant of the car was uninjured.

Police acknowledge that this incident has been unsettling for the local community and we would like to thank residents for their cooperation and support as we worked to apprehend this offender.

The victim injured in the firearms incident on Saturday remains in Southland Hospital in a serious but stable condition.