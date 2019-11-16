One dead following Waimate crash

|
Police can advise one person has died following the crash on Timaru Road, Waimate.
Police were called to the crash, involving a car and motorcycle, around 6.15pm.
The motorcyclist died at the scene and four others received moderate injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
