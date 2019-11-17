Pair rescued after being caught out by weather conditions

Sunday, 17 November, 2019 - 11:45

A search team has this morning located a father and son who were reported overdue from a tramp to the Cedar Flat Hut on the West Coast last night.

The pair were expected to return from their tramp at 6pm and a search team was deployed after they failed to return.

The search team walked through the night, reaching Cedar Flat Hut at 3am, where they located the missing pair.

The father and son, along with the search team, were airlifted out by helicopter this morning.

The weather in the area yesterday was extremely bad, with heavy rain making the track difficult to navigate at times, and flooding of rivers and creeks.

Police are urging anyone heading out in the great outdoors, even if it's just for a day tramp, to check the weather forecast before leaving home.

If the forecast is bad, please delay your trip until the conditions have improved.

It is also vital that anyone heading out is equipped appropriately and wearing suitable clothing for the conditions.

Police also recommend carrying a personal locator beacon.

More information about staying safe in the outdoors can be found at mountainsafety.org.nz or adventuresmart.org.nz.