Fisherman washed off rocks

A search and rescue operation is underway at Ninepin Rock, Auckland, after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu Beach this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the incident around 1.45pm.
The operation, including Police Eagle helicopter, Coast Guard and LandSAR, is ongoing.
