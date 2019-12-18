Tokomaru Bay homicide investigation

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 11:50

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford:

A post-mortem examination will be conducted today to ascertain how a Tokomaru Bay man died as part of the ongoing homicide investigation that continues in the coastal settlement.

The 48-year-old man was found in the burning lounge of his home at around 2am on Sunday morning.

Police are treating the death as a homicide.

"The man’s body was removed from the house yesterday afternoon and has been taken to Palmerston North where the post-mortem examination will be conducted," Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford says.

"Once that has been completed he will be released to his grieving family."

The home where the fire started and some adjoining properties remain cordoned off.

The scene examination has continued today.

"We hope to conclude that scene examination today, and the cordon will be lifted," Detective Senior Sergeant Ford says.

The enquiry team believe there will be people in the Tokomaru Bay community who will be able to provide helpful information about the man’s death.

"Our enquiries continue around the community and we encourage anyone with information to come forward and do the right thing by the family and the local community.

The enquiry team have based themselves at the Tokomaru Bay Police station.

"Anyone who wants to talk to us can come and see us there."

The fire in the living room of the house was put out by firefighters from FENZ Tokomaru Bay volunteers.