Sporting success to Police parade

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 12:00

Sixty new cops have completed their training for the frontline and will graduate on Thursday at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

Constable Dan Snee is used to lining up in front of an audience as a rugby player who has played over 30 tests for Spain; the last one was in March 2018.

His rugby skills have taken him around the world, but he’ll soon be back home in Eastern District where he’s keen to put his new policing skills to work.

Dan is the nephew of slain police officer Senior Constable Len Snee, who lost his life 10 years ago during the Napier Siege.

Both Len and Dan played for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies in the midfield; now Dan is wearing the blue uniform like his uncle before him because he wants to make his community a safer place.

"I’m here because I love working in team environments, and I’m looking forward to the work/life balance that the job will bring."

Dan will receive the Leadership Award at the graduation ceremony.

Constable Wheturangi Campbell started seriously thinking about a police career in 2014 when her mother, former Secretary for Justice Belinda Clark, was patron of a recruit wing.

Wheturangi has been an event planner for the past seven years, which she describes as "a high intensity role with lots of quick thinking and problem solving required" - a good grounding for her new career.

Wheturangi represents Wellington in cricket, playing for the Wellington Blaze, and has also achieved success in football, basketball and athletics for Wellington, so it’s no surprise she will be serving the community in Wellington District.

She says she joined Police to make a difference.

"I want to help those who are unable to help themselves and be part of something bigger than myself - and part of a team in doing so.

I think another part of my joining the Police is due to my mum’s various roles while I grew up, being exposed to the judicial system and public sector very early on.

This always inspired me to get into law but I realised becoming a lawyer wasn’t exactly for me.

"As a teenager I saw a lot of lost rangatahi and knew that one day I would like to be the one to help them find their own way.

Even though their hate for the police was so strong I knew it wasn’t warranted and that it had been passed down to them.

I want to help change that negative perception of police and challenge those misconceptions out there."

Former Silver Fern, Commonwealth Games Silver Medallist and now a police officer, Constable Ellen Halpenny is finding better work stories.

Ellen played in the Silver Ferns Commonwealth Games squad in 2014 and has played in netball teams across the country, retiring from the Northern Stars earlier this year after playing in the 2019 season grand final.

She says she’s joined Police because it’s an organisation that works as a team to complete a common goal.

"That’s something I love doing," she says.

"In so many aspects of policing you need your colleagues on your left and right.

Police so far has allowed me to work with a diverse team, all while tactically working together and in pressure situations.

"The reward and feeling you get when achieving the common goal makes all the hard work worth it."

Ellen is posted to Bay of Plenty District.

Eight of the new constables have worked for police in other roles, from Communications Centres to File Management Centres, which have been a great way to step into a constabulary career.

Constable Leo Stanic, for example, was born in Croatia and moved to New Zealand as a 4-year-old.

He gained a degree in international business and marketing, and worked as a file management support officer until he was called up to train at the Police College.

"This is my ideal job," says Leo, who can’t wait to be out and about helping his community in Wellington District.

Constable Moyra van Rooyen has taken out the top prize in the wing, the Minister’s Award.

Moyra was born in South Africa and moved to New Zealand with her family when she was 6 years old.

A family tragedy during her early years in New Zealand brought her first experience of New Zealand Police.

The police officers, she says, were very supportive to her family.

Later she completed a degree majoring in criminology and psychology in the hope of pursuing a police career, knowing it was something she wanted to be a part of.

Moyra is posted to Northland District.

Commissioner Mike Bush, other members of the Police Executive and Police Minister Hon Stuart Nash will also be present at the graduation ceremony on Thursday 19 December.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student - Constable Moyra van Rooyen, Northland District

Award for second top student - Constable Joss Powell, Wellington District

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - Constable Daniel Snee, Eastern District

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Tyler Hemi, Tasman District

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award - Constable Kane Ritchie, Central District

Firearms Award - Constable Jimmy Lim, Wellington District

Deployment information

The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts.

The wing is being dispersed as follows:

Northland - 2

Waikato - 7

Bay of Plenty - 2

Eastern - 6

Central - 13

Wellington - 17

Tasman - 1

Canterbury - 8

Southern - 4

Media

Media are welcome to attend the Graduation Parade which takes place at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua.

The ceremony starts at 2.00pm on Thursday.