SH4 temporary road open in time for Christmas - Whanganui Council

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 12:52

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is pleased to announce that access to State Highway 4 south of Raetihi will be reinstated in time for Christmas, with a two-lane temporary road opening this Friday.

A major slip in October forced the road to close to traffic and crews have been working hard in the weeks since to construct a temporary replacement road.

Regional Transport Systems Manager Mark Owen is delighted to be able to tell the community that access to the road between Raetihi and Whanganui has been restored ahead of the summer holidays.

"We know how important this road is to the locals, businesses and travellers, and we’ve made it a priority to get this temporary road built as quickly as it was safe to do so.

"Due to the scale and complexity of the slip, we knew it would be a challenge to get the road open by Christmas.

"It’s a testament to the hard work of the team and our contractors, with the support of the Ruapehu District Council and the Whanganui District Council, that we’ve been able to achieve this.

"I know this news will be welcomed by the community and landowners, who have been very patient and understanding throughout the closure. We sincerely thank them and encourage them all to come along to the opening of the road on Friday."

While the road will be open to traffic from noon on Friday, it will be constantly monitored and may be closed immediately if there are any safety concerns.

Permanent reinstatement of State Highway is still in the planning stage. A preferred option is expected to be announced in the coming months.

The Transport Agency will be hosting a low-key public opening event for the temporary road on Friday 20 December from 9am at the site, 18 kilometres south of Raetihi.