Boil water notice remains in place for Kinloch, Whakaroa residents

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 14:18

Taupo District Council is asking residents on the Kinloch / Whakaroa water supply to continue to boil water for the next two days, following a positive E.coli reading as part of routine testing yesterday.

Council is sampling the water daily and while today’s reading is clear of E.coli we need to see three days of clear results to be sure that the water supply is safe for human consumption said head of operations Kevin Strongman.

"We have temporarily increased the chlorine in the water supply to remove any potential remaining contamination so residents may notice the smell or taste of chlorine in their water for the next few days.

"At this stage, we are still unsure what has caused the E.coli reading and are investigating this further.

"We will keep everyone posted as we receive the results back but at this stage please boil all water that is used for drinking, cooking and washing teeth. No treatment is required for other water use like washing clothes or taking a bath or shower," he said.

If you require further information, please contact our customer services team on (07) 376 0899 in the first instance.