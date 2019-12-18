Get to know your community - Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 15:20

A breakdown of every neighbourhood in Hamilton - the number of people who live there plus their ages, gender and ethnicities, and the number of houses - can now be explored on Hamilton City Council’s website.

We’ve tapped into Stats NZ’s data from the last three censuses (2006, 2013 and 2018) to show the demographic profile of our communities.

The data is broken down into census Statistical Area units, which align closely with traditional suburb boundaries. You can view these individually or grouped with neighbouring suburbs which have similar profiles, or you can see a city-wide analysis of age, gender, ethnicity and housing statistics.

The tool can be used to drill down to find out statistics such as:

how many children under four were living in Chartwell (204).

the ethnic make-up of Forest Lake - 73.7% Paakehaa, 22.4% Maaori, and 11.1% Asian.

the suburb with the most houses - Dinsdale North with 1575.

the suburb with the most housing growth between 2013 and 2018 - Flagstaff North, with an increase of 301%.

More data will be added to the tool as it is released by Stats NZ.

The information is being provided for the likes of community groups and businesses to help them think about how they could tailor their services according to the needs of specific neighbourhoods.

For example, neighbourhoods with high numbers of older people may need services specific to that population. Or neighbourhoods with increasing numbers of young children may require additional early childhood facilities or events.

Strategy and Corporate Planning Manager Julie Clausen says the tool will also be valuable for community groups applying for grant funding.

"The more a community group or business knows about the people they are serving, the better they can meet the needs of those people.

"The Council does so much to improve the wellbeing of Hamiltonians, but we can’t do absolutely everything. Providing this data is one way we can enable and empower our residents to work together to create community-driven solutions to challenges they may be facing."