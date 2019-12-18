Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 21:01

It will be celebrations all round for a player from Auckland after taking home $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Onehunga Mall Superette in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $13 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Lotto New Zealand’s Christmas promotion is now on. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw to win over 300 extra prizes, including $1 million cash, five Jaguar I-PACE All Electric SUVs and 300 prizes of $5,000 cash. Remember, while our products make great Christmas presents, please gift responsibly this festive season.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning store should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.