Serious crash in Hillsborough, Auckland

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough, Auckland.
Emergency services were alerted to the two car crash between Goodall Street and Richardson Road at around 5:35am.
Initial reports state there are serious injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
