Rain accumulation for the next 3 days - Weather Watch

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 08:37

Another burst of rain is coming to New Zealand, mainly on the West Coast, Southland and Otago today then spreading into more regions and the North Island into Friday.

On Saturday it clears again for the most part, ahead of the next burst of wet weather later on Sunday and into Monday.

To give you a better idea of where the rain is falling over the next few days check out our exclusive high res rain maps below, in conjunction with our partners at IBM.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz