Reminder to recyclers across the district - Waimate District Council

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 09:11

Waimate District Council is reminding all residents and visitors to the district that waste and contaminated items are prohibited at rural recycling drop-off stations.

Waste material including food and animal by-products have recently been found at a designated recycling station in Glenavy and Council’s recycling contractor is also finding that other recycling stations in the district are also being mistreated.

Residents are advised to identify non-recyclable items such as polystyrene, food-contaminated containers including meat trays and pizza boxes, plastic bags, coated paper containers for milk and juice and dispose of these into red bins or at the resource recovery park.

Waste items such as clothing and shoes, textiles, window glass and building waste also need to be taken directly to the resource recovery park.

Water and Waste Manager Paul Roberts says it’s important people observed recycling guidelines for health and hygiene purposes as well as keeping rodents away from the area.

"As a community, it’s important to check that items are recyclable, cleaned and disposed of appropriately to protect the environment,"

"Our recycling collection contractor is concerned that a few residents and visitors are not respecting our recycling stations, potentially turning them into hazardous zones,"

Waimate District Council’s compliance officer is currently checking recycling station sites and will take further action if people were found to be fly-tipping at these sites.

"We may be forced to set up cameras at the designated recycling areas if serious waste and contaminants continue to be a problem," he says.

For more information on recycling in our district, go to: www.waimatedc.govt.nz/environment-waste/recycling-resource-recovery.