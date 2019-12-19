Dogs taken from NZ pound for poisoning experiments - NZ Anti-Vivisection Society

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 12:00

Dogs were taken from an unknown pound and used for poisoning experiments according to a recent investigation conducted by the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS).

NZAVS Executive Director Tara Jackson said that a key role of the organisation is exposing experiments like this to the public.

"These experiments happen behind closed doors, and it is no surprise the public is horrified when we expose this kind of cruelty. These poor creatures were taken from a pound, fed poison, and then killed," Jackson said.

Approval for experimenting on animals must go through ethics committees. In this case, the Lincoln University Animal Ethics Committee gave the green light for the project.

"This really highlights how little an impact these ethics committees have. Even projects with this callous approach to life can be approved," said Jackson.

According to Jackson, this experiment is just the tip of the iceberg.

"From dogs and cats to cows, chickens, mice, rats, guinea pigs, and more, these sorts of experiments are a regular occurrence. We are trying to shine a light on what is being approved by these animal ethics committees. The reality is they are not protecting the animals," said Jackson.

Universities use animals for research, testing, and teaching (RTT). NZAVS says it wants to put an end to the harmful aspects of RTT, saying it is cruel and unethical.

"At NZAVS, we are working to create a world where animals don’t suffer in the name of science. That’s the long-term goal. But for the moment, we would be happy to see some steps in the right direction. These animal ethics committees need to focus more on nonharmful replacement methods. Using animals in this way won’t be tolerated by caring Kiwis," says Jackson.

NZAVS is part of a campaign dedicated to rehoming animals used for research, testing and teaching purposes. According to them, it is a tragedy that these dogs did not even get one more chance at a decent life.

"We have been pressuring the industry for a while now to adopt policies to at least attempt to rehome animals that are suffering at their hands. As far as we can tell, these dogs did not get one last chance at a decent life. They were used for the poisoning trials, then killed," said Jackson.

NZAVS has a waiting list of people who have put their names forward for rehoming dogs used in research, according to Jackson.