Waitangi Tribunal finds Crown breaches in report on Te Rohe Potae claims

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 12:00

The Crown’s significant breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi undermined the mana and autonomy of the iwi and hapÅ« of Te Rohe PÅtae (King Country) over the management of the district, the Waitangi Tribunal has found.

The Tribunal today released five chapters comprising part IV of Te Mana Whatu Ahuru: Report on Te Rohe PÅtae Claims. This follows the release of parts I and II in September 2018, and part III in June 2019. The report addresses 277 claims concerning Crown actions in Te Rohe PÅtae after the Treaty was signed on 6 February 1840.

This part of the report addresses how the rapid alienation of MÄori land (detailed in parts II and III of this report) reflected, and itself fuelled, an erosion of the ability of Te Rohe PÅtae MÄori to exercise mana whakahaere, or self-government, over the way the district and its inhabitants were managed. An assurance that district leaders would be able to continue exercising mana whakahaere was contained within article two of the Treaty of Waitangi guarantee of tino rangatiratanga (self-government, autonomy), as well as the (1883-85) agreements between Te Rohe PÅtae MÄori and the Crown, known as Te ÅhÄkÄ« Tapu, that promised to give effect to the Treaty in the district (detailed in part II of the report).

Contrary to these promises, in the years after the Te ÅhÄkÄ« Tapu agreements, the Crown’s actions, omissions, legislation, and policies designed to develop the area for PÄkehÄ settlement largely stripped Te Rohe PÅtae MÄori of their tribal authority. Areas affected included the governance and management of MÄori communities, the impact of local government and public works legislation on remaining MÄori land, and the management of the natural environment, including waterways.

The Tribunal found that the Crown failed to sustain Te Rohe PÅtae self-government in a Treaty-compliant way. While Te Rohe PÅtae MÄori participated in a succession of representative structures and institutions expected to provide them with at least a form of mana whakahaere, these spheres of influence were limited, and many did not prove enduring.

The imposition of PÄkehÄ local government structures further complicated Te Rohe PÅtae MÄori’s struggle to retain mana whakahaere, and the Tribunal found that the Crown failed to ensure local government structures would adequately consider Te Rohe PÅtae rights to exercise their mana whakahaere and tino rangatiratanga.

Compulsory taking of MÄori land for public works development purposes, which increased markedly after the Te ÅhÄkÄ« Tapu agreements, was another means through which large tracks of MÄori land were alienated, and Te Rohe PÅtae tribal authority diminished as a result. The Tribunal found that without meaningful consultation and without meeting tests of last resort, the Crown undertook the largest takings for public works in New Zealand history in the inquiry district during the twentieth century.

Crown and local authorities’ regulation of the natural environment, including waterways and water bodies, further diminished Te Rohe PÅtae MÄori tribal authority over many taonga and sites of significance. Additionally, the Tribunal found Crown regulation and Waitangi Tribunal mismanagement of the natural environment likely resulted in significant damage to many of these important sites.

Based on its findings of Treaty breach in these areas, the Tribunal made recommendations to restore or better enable Te Rohe PÅtae MÄori mana whakahaere, including by amending the legislative and policy frameworks associated with each area under review, and accounting for identified breaches in any Treaty settlement processes with claimants.

Part V of this report will address issues of education and health, as well as claims relating to particular geographic areas in Te Rohe PÅtae.