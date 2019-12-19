EQUIS reaccreditation affirms Business School’s global standing

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 12:22

In a first for New Zealand business schools, the University of Auckland Business School is delighted to announce that it has received EQUIS reaccreditation for a further five years.

This is the maximum length of time for which accreditation can be granted and the fourth time that the Business School has achieved this success. The rare honour affirms the exceptional quality of the school.

EQUIS, or the European Quality Improvement System, is a global-standard quality assurance scheme run by the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD). It is the leading international system of quality assessment, improvement and accreditation of higher education institutions in management and business administration. A team representing EQUIS visited the school and evaluated a full range of the school’s activities against global best practice.

Professor Godfrey, Dean of the University of Auckland Business School, commented "Our EQUIS re-accreditation recognises the quality of our past performance and our commitment to achieving our vision "to inspire and enable people to develop ideas, knowledge and skills that shape their development, advance Aotearoa New Zealand business, influence the global economy, and enhance society"."

"We are exceptionally proud that our research, teaching, and engagement with both the local and international business community, have been recognised as being among the best in the world. It is evidence of the dedication and talent of both our staff and students."

The University of Auckland Business School holds Triple Crown endorsements that position the Business School among the one percent of business schools worldwide. Each of the three accreditations - AACSB International, EQUIS and AMBA - is awarded following a rigorous quality assessment process.