MetService: Busy weather week into the lead up of Christmas

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 12:26

Metservice expects a busy weather week ahead in the run up to Christmas. The all important Christmas Day Forecasts on Metservice.com get the human touch from Friday as our meteorologists take over from the computer driven output.

"A couple of fronts from the southwest will bookend the weekend, with the first sweeping over the whole country during today and tomorrow, and resulting in Severe Weather Warnings or Watches for many regions," says Meteorologist Rob Kerr. "However, most of the country should see some fine weather through the weekend, with Sunday looking like the best day to get the lawns mowed and the BBQ cleaned ahead of the big day," he adds.

"The front expected after the weekend looks less active but may still result in some severe weather, so it is important to stay up to date, especially those planning long journeys on unfamiliar roads," says Kerr.

With Christmas still a week away, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, but Metservice expects a cooler than average day, with the best weather in the west of both islands and the possibility of showers for some regions in the east.