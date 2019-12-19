Phase One completed at Kaipara North Head light - Heritage New Zealand

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 14:07

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga has taken steps towards protecting one of the Kaipara’s iconic heritage structures.

The country’s lead heritage agency has established a temporary fence around the Lighthouse to protect a planting area which is being developed, and to discourage vehicles from getting too close to the iconic structure.

The Kaipara North Head Lighthouse is one of the few remaining wooden lighthouses in New Zealand, and was built 135 years ago to help safeguard shipping coming into and out of the Kaipara Harbour.

Today, people can still view the lighthouse, and many people take advantage of the opportunity to visit this maritime heritage site - including many four-wheel drive enthusiasts.

"It’s great that this first phase is now underway and we are asking that people respect the boundary and keep all vehicles outside of the fence area," says Natalie McCondach of Heritage New Zealand.

"The future of this lighthouse depends on all of us - so we’re just reminding all visitors to take care around this special landmark."

Work to protect the lighthouse and the immediate surrounding area will continue next year, led by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga with support from the Department of Conservation and Waikaretu Marae as Kaitiakitanga, and the wider community.