Rental Vehicle Association recognises importance of road safety

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 15:13

The Rental Vehicle Association (RVA) recognises the importance of road safety to New Zealanders, and we must all work to ensure road trauma decreases.

Overseas drivers crash for the same reasons as New Zealand drivers and are involved - but not always at fault - in 6.2 per cent of all fatal and injury crashes.

It is interesting to note that while international visitor numbers to New Zealand have increased over the last 10 years, the number of overseas drivers involved in crashes remains relatively constant. It is unfortunate when media outlets deliberately ignore these facts, and continue to mislead the public by relying on anecdotes and outdated stereotypes.

There is no single solution or single organisation that can improve road safety for New Zealand road users. Road safety is a complex issue requiring work on a multitude of levels, and from a range of different stakeholders, including the Government, NZ Police, NZ Transport Agency and all New Zealand road users.

To this end the RVA played an active role in the development of the government’s new Road Safety Strategy, and will continue to promote safe driving to all users of New Zealand roads.