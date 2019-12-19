2020 Youth Ambassadors wanted for Ruapehu's Youth Council

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 16:44

Ruapehu’s award winning Youth Council is starting the New Year looking for looking for young people between 12 and 24 years with a genuine passion for their community to become Youth Ambassadors for 2020.

Youth Council Coordinator Lauren Thompson said that as well as being a lot of fun becoming a Ruapehu Youth Ambassador provides an amazing range of opportunities for the young people involved while developing their leadership and other life skills.

"Youth Ambassadors can expect to take part in some amazing events during year, meet great new people, and be part of projects that will make a very real difference to the lives of young people in Ruapehu and the wider community," she said.

"We have some hugely significant projects planned for 2020 that will see the Ambassadors focus their efforts on some of the major life issues confronting young people living in Ruapehu today.

This includes mental health, the environment, youth activities and facilities, employment and other opportunities available to young people in Ruapehu."

Lauren said that the opening of applications to become a 2020 Youth Ambassador will be advertised in the local papers, radio and Facebook from mid-January which people should look out for.

We will also be holding an outdoor information event in Taumarunui and Ohakune with a free BBQ sausage for any youth who answers a couple of short questions on being young in Ruapehu," she said.

"If parents, care givers, aunties or uncles or anyone else knows of a young person who has the right personal attributes and could benefit from being a Youth Ambassador please encourage them to apply.

If you talk with any of the earlier Youth Ambassadors they will tell you it was one of the best things they ever did.

Applications forms will be available from local Council Offices, online at Ruapehudc.govt.nz or people wanting more info can call me on 07 895 8188," she said.