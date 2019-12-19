Whakaari / White Island update - Commissioner John Tims

|
The search for two missing people following last week’s eruption on Whakaari / White Island continued today.
The recovery effort is now being led by Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor.
The Police Eagle helicopter and Police launch Deodar have been deployed today to continue their search.
The Dive Squad are still searching around Whakaari / White Island and shoreline searches have continued.
