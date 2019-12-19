Research Annual Report marks highly successful year at Waikato DHB

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 17:42

The 2018-2019 financial year saw 139 research studies registered at Waikato DHB and 171 clinical trials involving 3276 participants, in what Waikato Research Advisory Group chair Ross Lawrenson describes as "a highly successful year with a number of exciting and innovative projects underway."

"Waikato is a tertiary centre and it is important for us to be at the forefront of innovation and research," he says. This includes collaborative studies with other institutions such as universities.

The recently released Waikato DHB Research Annual Report notes a wide range of studies and trials - clinical drug trials sponsored by pharmaceutical companies, investigator led studies, studies reviewing clinical records and data retrospectively, research for attainment of qualification, and studies that include interviewing staff and/or patients.

"We are always striving for the best outcomes for patients through high quality research. At the same time it is important to have a wider view of the role of research in helping us understand the health needs of the people we serve, the factors that help improve health and importantly reducing inequities," Ross Lawrenson says.

Priority areas for the coming year include:

Developing a strategy for eliminating health inequity through research

Forging better relationships with Māori in the research arena

Continuing to develop the research office functions

Supporting the development of a research, improvement and innovation hub

Developing a set of Key Performance Indicators and a dashboard for research activity.

The wish-list for future years includes the ability to assist researchers in writing grant submissions, access to biostatistical support, improving the transparency and visibility of research within the DHB and the much anticipated development of a research hub.

The 2018/2019 research year in a nutshell

139 research projects were registered at Waikato DHB.These projects encompassed clinical drug trials, investigator-led research and research for attainment of a qualification

171 clinical trials were underway during the year including 3276 participants of whom 550 identify as Māori.

Over 180 peer reviewed publications were published.

10 summer studentship projects were completed.