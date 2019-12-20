Puhoro graduation celebrates student

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 00:03

Twenty-four MÄori secondary school pupils were recently recognised as they graduated from the first phase of the PÅ«horo STEM Academy programme.

Having finished their last year of school, many are now enrolling in science, technology, engineering and mathematics qualifications at universities and other tertiary education providers. PÅ«horo is a Massey University initiative launched in 2016 to raise the number of MÄori studying so-called STEM subjects and in the work force.

The graduation’s keynote speaker, Nicole Edwards, a PhD student at the Centre for Brain Research at the University of Auckland, encouraged the graduates to be proud of who they are and what they represent.

"If you should ever feel small in the face of ignorance, I want you to feel defiance not defeat, I want you to feel pride not fear," Ms Edwards said. "I want you to remember that you are the product of a long line of ancestors that stretches all the way back through the history of this country. I want you to remember that the bones of your tipuna resonate throughout the land that you walk on, and that their bones are your bones, and you are the product of everything that came before you, everything they fought for, you are their dreams made flesh."

A whÄnau affair

The graduates were joined by their whÄnau and iwi, peers and teachers.

PÅ«horo director Naomi Manu was delighted to see another cohort graduate from the first phase of the programme and move onto interesting and varied STEM pathways in 2020.

"This programme is not just about this critical mass of MÄori students who have technical capability in STEM, but this is about changing the STEM landscape. It is about a critical mass of young MÄori who know exactly who they are as MÄori, who know that science is in their DNA. Who know that they come from navigators, who migrated across the pacific ocean in the most sophisticated navigation voyage of all mankind. They are our tipuna."

Apiata Tipene, a PÅ«horo kaihautÅ« (navigator), who has been with the programme since 2017, said that through weekly engagement at schools and at Massey’s campuses in Auckland and ManawatÅ«, PÅ«horo has been able to support STEM achievement by MÄori. "Today marks a well-deserved celebration of MÄori success in STEM, and to watch our PÅ«horo students complete Te Urunga TÅ«, phase one of the programme, has been incredibly rewarding," Mr Tipene said. "To see my students’ aspirations come to fruition and know that the PÅ«horo programme has impacted their lives for the better, is very humbling and I look forward to continuing with them on their next journey as they move into tertiary."

Sir Mason Durie attended with his whÄnau to support his graduating grandaughter, Te Reita Durie (Palmerston North Girls’ High School) said he was proud to attend "an evening that showed rangatahi are becoming increasingly involved in science while retaining their own identities as MÄori. PÅ«horo has been a powerful catalyst for sowing the seeds of accomplishment in both dimensions."

MÄori Education Trust scholarships

Following graduation, the MÄori Education Trust announced 20 scholarships for PÅ«horo students entering into their first year of tertiary valued at $1500 dollars per scholarship. This will continue to strengthen and support PÅ«horo students in phase two (tertiary) and further galvanises the programme’s vision and commitment to support MÄori students in tertiary and out into industry.

Manu says they are extremely grateful to the MÄori Education Trust for providing scholarships. "These will support our rangatahi as they venture into tertiary. When we recieved the news the PÅ«horo team was elated, we continue to express gratitude to our partners for sharing the vision of PÅ«horo and helping us make significant impact in the lives of our amazing rangatahi."