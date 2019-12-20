Last link in Haast highway route south of Hokitika reopens 9am - NZTA

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 07:57

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will reopen State Highway 6 between Harihari and Whataroa at 9am today, Friday, 20 December.

This section of highway is the last part of the Haast highway south of Hokitika to reopen after the 7 December storm which closed several sections of the road between Ross and Paringa.

"We are really pleased to get this highway fully reconnected in time for Christmas. It is a testament to the hard-working crews and their willingness to go the extra mile at this important time of the year for us all.

"We remind people we will lock the gates at each end of Mt Hercules at 9 pm each night and reopen them at 7 am each morning, for everyone’s safety. This will be reviewed after 6 January," says Transport Agency Senior Network Manager Colin Hey.

Once open, the SH6 route will have traffic lights and single lane through several areas including Mt Hercules, between Harihari and Whataroa, and further south in the Haast Valley.

People should allow an extra hour to their journey, Westland to Otago, and give themselves plenty of time to enjoy the coast route.

Mt Hercules and the locked night section

The road over Mt Hercules between Harihari and Whataroa will be open daily from 7am to 9pm. The road may also close during the day if significant rain creates fresh slips or the need for more clean-ups. This will be monitored daily by road crews.

"It is our intention that these arrangements through Mt Hercules will stay in place over the Christmas period and will be reviewed after 6 January, 2020," says Mr Hey.

State Highway 73 between Christchurch and the West Coast closed

Heavy rain overnight has brought down a number of slips on SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Jacksons on the Otira gorge. Equipment is on its way to clear these and the next update can be expected by midday (Friday 20 December).

The Lewis Pass route (SH7) linking Canterbury and the West Coast is open.

Check updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/285648

Thanks to everyone

"Thanks to all residents, particularly those who live between Harihari and Whataroa, for their patience while crews have worked hard to reopen SH6," says Mr Hey.

"We do not underestimate the effects of this two-week closure on the many hospitality, adventure and recreational businesses in South Westland. We ask everyone to take care on the newly opened highway and build in plenty of time for the journey south of Hokitika over Haast Pass into Otago."

Please see video footage and photos of the work underway on SH6 since 7 December on this project page: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh6-south-westland-repairs/

This section of Mt Hercules, SH6, is now fully reformed after a "drop-out" a fortnight ago - before and after here:

Two weeks ago:

19 December:

