Kerikeri by-election nominations close Monday - FNDC

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 11:54

Nominations to fill a vacancy on the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision) close at noon on Monday 23 December.

To date, the council has received two nominations to fill the one vacancy.

The by-election is being held after Rachel Smith was elected to both the Far North District Council and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board in the local body elections that concluded on 12 October. Under section 88A of the Local Electoral Act 2001 she automatically takes the Council position which causes an extraordinary vacancy for the community board position.

To be eligible to stand for the community board, candidates must be a New Zealand citizen and be a parliamentary elector anywhere in New Zealand. Candidates must also be nominated by two people who are registered on the electoral roll within the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision) area.

Nomination papers can be obtained from Council’s Kerikeri Service Centre; the electoral office (Election Services, Level 2, 198 Federal Street, Auckland); downloaded from the FNDC website; or by phoning 0800 922 822 to request papers be sent by post.

As more than one nomination has now been received, a by-election will be held and postal voting packs will be delivered to eligible electors within the Kerikeri Subdivision from Monday 27 January 2020. The three-week voting period will close at noon on Tuesday 18 February 2020.

Further information about the by-election can be found on the FNDC website Your elections page.