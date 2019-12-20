Road Safety display a timely reminder - TDC

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 11:59

A display outlining the causes of fatalities on our roads has taken centre stage behind the library.

TaupÅ District Councillor Kevin Taylor paid tribute to those who are no longer with us, reminding us all to take more care on the roads with the increased amount of Christmas travellers on our roads.

"With the holidays on us and the joy of Christmas next week, consider that this year the TaupÅ road toll stands at 20. That’s 20 people not here for Christmas or the new year. They represent families, WhÄnau, communities, and work places that have a gap they left.

There is a graphic display behind the TaupÅ library outlining this cost. Remember we all share the roads and the responsibility for using them safely.

I trust you have a blessed and safe Christmas."