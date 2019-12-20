Rubbish barge bobs back for Bay of Islands boaties

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 13:35

A mobile summer rubbish barge will be back on the water in the Bay of Islands this summer from Monday 30 December.

The manned barge - a familiar site in the Bay during the summer holiday season - is a joint venture between the Northland Regional and Far North District Councils, the Department of Conservation and contractors Waste Management.

It offers a welcome service for local and visiting boaties who are encouraged to use it and keep the beautiful Bay of Islands rubbish-free. The barge service is weather-dependent and may vary - but will generally operate on Fridays and Mondays through until Monday 03 February. The service has been extended this season due to popular demand.

On operational days it will visit Urupukapuka Island campsites from 9am to 10am before mooring close to the south-eastern end of Moturoa Island from 10.30am to 1pm (hours will reduce as January demand drops off toward the end of the month).

A flat $7 fee per rubbish bag applies, regardless of whether pre-paid or plain bags are used. Extra-large bags will incur an additional charge. Recyclables are accepted with the cost dependent on quantity and cleanliness; usually somewhere between $2 and $5 with more for dirty recycling.

Shore-based facilities are available at Opua from Boxing Day to Wednesday 29 January between 7am and 6pm, with recycling only at Rawhiti (Kaingahoa campground, Kaingahoa Bay, Rawhiti Rd) between 8am and 4pm from now until Friday 28 February.

To find out more visit www.nrc.govt.nz/rubbishbarge