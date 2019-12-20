Council issues warnings of surface flooding in Clutha

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 13:29

The rain in the last 24 hours has created some surface flooding around the district’s roading network. There are known issues at:

Papatowai Highway - Caberfeidh bridge. There is water fully across the road. Our contractors report that it is currently driveable unless in a low-profile car. We are anticipating the water will disperse at low tide at 3pm this afternoon 20/12/19.

Waitepeka School Rd - surface flooding

Moneymore area - surface flooding

Allison Rd - surface flooding

Kelso - the Pomahaka river has gone past its first flood warning due to heavy rain in West Otago overnight and today. Our subcontractor is checking the river levels at the Kelso bridge. The river is still well below the bridge but is rising fast.

There may also be surface flooding at other places. We ask all road users to use caution as they drive around the district.