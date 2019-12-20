Wet wipes: Don’t flush the unflushable - council

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 13:12

Council has teamed up with local supermarkets across the district to encourage people to do the right thing when it comes to flushing things down the drain.

The latest campaign highlights the impact of ‘unflushables’ on the wastewater systems and will feature on radio, social media, billboards and in print, as well as instore messaging at retail outlets including Pak ‘n’ Save, Countdown and Supervalue in TaupÅ, New World in Turangi and Foursquare in Mangakino.

Supermarkets will have signage in place on items like wet wipes, which are too often found causing problems in the sewer system said TaupÅ district mayor David Trewavas.

"A lot of our wastewater blockages and overflows are from unwanted items being flushed, including wet wipes and fat from foods, which then end up in our beautiful lake.

"In the last year alone, we’ve removed 150 tonnes from our pipes - that’s the equivalent of one bus every month and that is the message that we’re really trying to get across - the scale of the issue.

"Often, we don’t really stop and think about what our impact is on our environment, so we hope that this campaign will help people to understand that everything they do has an impact and with their help we can avoid blockages and overflows more easily," he said.

TaupÅ Pak ’n’ Save owner Chris Grace said his store was right behind the campaign.

"We all have a part to play in being guardians of our Great Lake and as a local retailer of nappies, sanitary pads and wet wipes we are especially keen to help send the message. We shouldn’t have to remove 150 tonnes of these types of products from our sewers each year so let’s all remember - don’t flush them down the loo!"

Countdown TaupÅ’s store manager Jess Stubbs said Countdown was also eager to help out. "We're really keen to do our bit to help protect the environment, so being a part of this cool initiative was a no-brainer for the Countdown TaupÅ store. It's a great way to help our customers, and visitors to the area, better understand that when it comes to our local loos, only the three P's will do!"

To find out more about what you can do head to taupo.govt.nz/unflushables.