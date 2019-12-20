Coastguard Volunteers assist in search for Whakaari/White Island Victims

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 14:13

Volunteers from Coastguard’s Air Patrol units will spend the weekend assisting police in the search for the two remaining victims from the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

The Coastguard Northland Air Patrol aircraft and crew have been in Whakatane since yesterday with aerial searches continuing today. Tomorrow, Coastguard’s other aircraft, Coastguard Auckland Air Patrol, will also join in the search.

"Our volunteers are glad to be able to assist the police in any way they can," says Coastguard Eastern Region Manager, Sunny Peeters. "While this inevitably means time away from their own families at this busy time of the year, they are focused on doing all they can to help return these victims to their loved ones."

This will be the second time that Coastguard volunteers are involved in the Whakaari/White Island response with rescue vessels from Coastguard Whakatane and Coastguard Opotoki deployed as first responders immediately after the eruption occurred last Monday.