Majority of 1600 food parcels distributed to South Auckland

Over six hundred MÄori whÄnau in need chose to come to NgÄ Whare Waatea Marae during Kirihimete i a Waatea - 8 days of Christmas partnership with the Auckland City Mission that finished today.

Most were from South Auckland although whÄnau did come from as far away as Rotorua. Statistics show that the largest represented group was MÄori, followed by Pasifika.

"This is not surprising as our people feel most comfortable coming to a Marae environment," says Chair of NgÄ Whare Waatea Marae, Willie Jackson. "We’re an urban Marae that welcomes all, it’s what we do and who we are."

Over eight days nearly 2000 whÄnau came through the gates of the Marae. Aucklanders and the businesses in the local community opened their hearts to help support the herculean effort.

One surprising drop-off at the Marae came from a family of sisters who donated chocolates at the beginning of the week.

They returned today with their red hatchback full of groceries, chocolates and toys they had purchased. The donation made all the difference. After the pre-ordered toys were given out, the last whÄnau did not go home empty-handed.

Feeling the "condensed spirit of manaakitanga" was the true gift NgÄ Whare Waatea Marae brought to whÄnau in need says Chris Farrelly, CEO of Auckland City Mission who attended the morning pÅwhiri.

Farrelly revealed that the collective effort has distributed 10,000 food parcels and gifts to 50,000 whÄnau across four sites at NgÄ Whare Waatea Marae, Papakura Marae, Eden Park and Vision West in Glen Innes.

Food poverty is the primary reason why whÄnau came.

Data from those who opted-in to be surveyed by MUMA while waiting revealed that they wished to register for food bank followed by whÄnau ora services then building financial capability support.

In the course of the Kirihimete kaupapa hundreds of volunteers gave their time and the Marae received generous donations over and above what was scheduled to be delivered.

They ranged from marquees for shelter, several thousand sausages, hundreds of ice creams, trays of eggs, canned food, through to a full page advertisement in the New Zealand Herald asking for donations at aucklandcitymission.org.nz/donate.