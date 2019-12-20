Privacy Commissioner takes on inquiry into Trade Me privacy changes

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 14:59

The Privacy Commissioner is conducting an inquiry into Trade Me's recent update to its privacy policy.

On 25 November, Trade Me updated its privacy policy for Trade Me marketing on Trade Me channels.

A notification was sent to affected members before Trade Me adjusted its internal procedures to give effect to these changes.

The changes came into effect on 9 December 2019.

The update clarified that Trade Me may use some personal information of members in Trade Me marketing. The update covered members who had elected to opt out from their personal information being used for marketing or advertising purposes.

The Privacy Commissioner invites feedback from Trade Me members who may have been affected by the update, as well as any general comments on the changes from members of the public.

For example: whether members feel they understand the scope and limits of the marketing and advertising opt-outs Trade Me offers whether members have expressed concerns to Trade Me about the update or the way in which they were notified any other comments that members may wish to make about the Trade Me update and changes to internal procedures.

Please provide feedback to trademeinquiry@privacy.org.nz until 10 February 2020.