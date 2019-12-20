Privacy Commission concludes BoTs interfered with privacy

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 16:00

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has today concluded an investigation into the Board of Trustees at Helensville Primary School.

It is their final view that the Board does not have a proper basis to continue to withhold information from Mr and Mrs Cunliffe under section 29(2)(a) of the Privacy Act and that the Board has interfered with their privacy.

The Privacy Commission has requested the information be provided without further delay.

This week, the Ministry of Education placed Helensville Primary School under statutory management with the appointment of a Limited Statutory Manager.

In October 2018, the Board co-opted David Munro to chair a committee to deal with Board correspondence and the requirements on the Board arising from that.

"I hope the Board will comply with the Privacy Commission’s request and provide the information to me immediately," Mr Cunliffe said.

"The Board has paid Mr Munro tens of thousands of dollars and the information has still not been provided," Mr Cunliffe said. "The Board has failed to comply with statutory obligations and has continued to obstruct."

"Mr Munro’s conduct on behalf of the Board has put the operation of the school at risk and entitles us to now initiate proceedings with the Human Rights Review Tribunal."

The Privacy Commissioner has provided a certificate of investigation and advised that the Cunliffes are entitled to take the matter as a case before the Human Rights Review Tribunal.