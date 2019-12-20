Serious crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway, Tasman.
The crash occurred approximately 10km north of Murchison.
Police were alerted to the crash, involving a truck and ute, around 4.10pm.
Initial indications are one person has received critical injuries.
The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice