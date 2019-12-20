Whanganui District Council identifies roaming dogs

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 17:20

Whanganui District Council Animal Management officers have impounded a dog which they have identified as roaming and is suspected of being responsible for a number of attacks on cats in the Gonville area in recent months.

Another dog associated with the impounded dog’s roaming has also been identified.

Council Chief Executive, Kym Fell says, "Our staff are continuing to investigate the attacks and the investigation might lead to the prosecution of the impounded dog’s owner."

As part of the investigation Mr Fell wants members of the public to phone (06) 349 0001 if they have any information relating to dog attacks on cats and other animals in the Gonville, outer Gonville and Tawhero areas.

"We suspect that the impounded dog was responsible for attacks on at least four cats in the Gonville area in recent months.

"Any information that members of the public can provide relating to dog attacks in the area will help us with the continuing investigation," says Mr Fell.

Last week the Council announced that it was taking a zero-tolerance approach to dogs found roaming in response to increasing reports of dogs attacking cats in the Gonville, outer Gonville and Tawhero areas.

Because dogs often roam without their owners’ knowledge, dog owners are reminded to check their property to ensure their dog cannot escape.

Under the Dog Control Act the owner of a dog attacking or rushing people or animals could be fined up to $3000 and be liable for damages caused by their dog. The Court may also order the dog to be destroyed.