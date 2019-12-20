Maintenance of Maungauika / North Head tunnels underway

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 18:26

Work is underway at Maungauika / North Head in Devonport to maintain parts of the historicdefence tunnels.

The work includes reinforcing some of the original iron struts within the concrete structuresand giving additional strength to lintels above doorways. Core testing is also scheduled tohelp determine the future programme of general upkeep.

While most tunnels will remain open to the public, some sections of the Northern andSouthern Battery will be closed from this week. Some small areas above ground will alsobe fenced off while this maintenance work is carried out on the structures below. Signage isin place.

The maintenance work will be completed by April 2020.

Nick Turoa, TÅ«puna Maunga Authority Operations Manager explains that the work is standardmaintenance and there is no risk to public safety if people remain outside of the cordoned areas.Similar works have been carried out in the past on other heritage structures on the maunga.

"The construction of the tunnels dates back to the late 1800’s, and as with any heritage structureof that age, strengthening work may be required over time to preserve them," says Turoa.

"Through the process to transition the management of Maungauika / North Head from theDepartment of Conservation to the TÅ«puna Maunga Authority mid-2019, we have been workingwith engineers to look at any remedial works required on all of the heritage structures, includingthe tunnels."

"Engineers have identified several areas that, due to natural corrosion, need additionalstrengthening to maintain the integrity of the tunnel structure into the future, and that’s theprocess we are working through now."

"We have also worked with heritage architects to ensure that all remedial works in the tunnelsdo not compromise the heritage values of the structures and that work follows best practice formanaging heritage assets."

"In the meantime, the engineers have advised us that the current day to day visitor entry to thetunnels is safe provided they remain out of the cordoned areas," says Turoa.

Coastal Track Closure

The coast track that runs around the base of Maungauika / North Head has been closed sinceAugust 2019 due to a large landslide that took place during a storm event. Over the past monthsthe TÅ«puna Maunga Authority have been working with geologists and geotechnical engineersto ensure the structural stability of the cliff face.

Assessment works have now been complete. Engineers have recommended scaling the cliffface of loose materials and removing dead vegetation to minimise risk of further landslide orloose rocks falling on track users.

Works on the cliff face will begin early 2020 and the coastal track will be re-opened onceengineers deem it is safe for public access.

Visit www.maunga.nz for more information about the TÅ«puna Maunga Authority.