Police name Waimauku crash victim

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 19:50

Police are now able to name the young woman who died in a crash on Old North Road in Waimauku on Wednesday night.

She was 17-year-old Isobel Toman, known to all as Izzie.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Statement on behalf of Izzie’s family:

Izzie was the most beautiful, gentle, kind, funny, generous, talented, humble, ambitious young lady with a passion for dance and the performing arts.

She had a brilliant future ahead of her which now sadly will not be realised.

She lived life to the fullest and was absolutely loved by everyone who encountered her.

We are absolutely in awe of all the messages of love and support from Izzie’s friends, peers, teachers and families that we have received, she touched so many people’s hearts in her short life.

We will miss her desperately; the night sky will shine a little brighter tonight.