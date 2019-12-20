One dead following Kawatiri-Murchison Highway crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died following a crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway this afternoon.
The crash occurred at 4.10pm and involved a truck and ute.
The deceased person was travelling in the ute.
The road remains closed and motorists are asked to check www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for updates.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice