Serious crash in Papatoetoe

Saturday, 21 December, 2019 - 12:50

Police is responding to a serious crash on Bridge Street in Papatoetoe.

The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred about 12:10pm.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.

Cordons are in place and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

