Southland Police gets good result from week-long operation

Saturday, 21 December, 2019 - 12:15

Southland Police have seen excellent results from a week-long operation targeting active offenders and organised crime.

Seven people have been arrested following the execution of a number of search warrants, and they are facing a range of charges.

Police have seized three firearms and 49 rounds of ammunition, as well as a quantity of methamphetamine, cannabis, and cash, and four vehicles have been impounded.

"The last few months have been very unsettling for residents of Invercargill and the wider Southland region," says Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander.

"We have had three tragic homicides, as well as other serious crime, and people have been understandably concerned."

"As we head into the holiday season, I hope the results of this week’s operation provide our residents with the assurance that we remain absolutely focused on combatting the criminal elements that seek to profit from harming our communities."

"At this time of year, we also typically see an increase in volume crime such as burglaries and thefts from cars, and we’ll have a real focus on prevention activities in that space over the holiday period."

Road safety is also a key area of focus and police will have a strong and visible presence on roads across the Southland region over the Christmas/New Year period.

"We want everybody to get to and from their holiday destinations safely and see in 2020 with their loved ones," says Inspector Bowman.

"It’s a busy time of year for many people, and there is a lot more traffic on the roads than usual.

However if we all stay focused on the basics, we’ll all stay safe - watch your speed and following distances, stay focused and off the phone, wear your seatbelt, and always drive sober and alert."